Hull City suffered a 5-0 thrashing at the weekend as Bristol City claimed all three points at Ashton Gate.

They will now face Nottingham Forest in the final game of the season and will be hoping to end it on a high after Saturday’s disappointing showing, however Steve Cooper’s side will certainly provide tough competition given their current position.

Forest currently sit third in the Championship, three points below Bournemouth, and are first set to face the Cherries tonight.

If they beat Bournemouth then they can move up into the automatic promotion spot and then it will depend on their result against Hull as to whether they can secure second place.

Lilywhites are 'admirers' of Ipswich Town star Preston North End and Portsmouth have both reportedly shown interest in Ipswich Town striker James Norwood in recent times. The 31-year-old's contract is set to expire at the end of the season. (East Anglian Daily Times)

Bournemouth could sell Newcastle target Bournemouth will reportedly have to consider selling Lloyd Kelly if they fail to win promotion this season. Newcastle United have expressed interest in the defender. (Daily Mail)

Fulham approach Coventry striker Fulham have made an approach to sign Coventry City's Viktor Gyokeres. The 23-year-old has scored 17 goals this season. (Football Insider)

Brighton set sights on Championship ace Brighton & Hove Albion are eyeing a move for Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer this summer. The 24-year-old signed a new contract until 2024 only two months ago. (Football Insider)