Video: Adkins rules out Hull City move for highly-rated striker Jack Marriott

HULL CITY manager Nigel Adkins has confirmed that Peterborough United striker Jack Marriott is not on his list of January transfer window targets, insisting the Tigers have not tabled a bid.

Ex-Luton player Marriott - born in Beverley - has plundered 23 goals in just 36 games this term and is second only to Tottenham Hotspur hitman Harry Kane as the most prolific Englishman across the four domestic leagues this term.

Hull City manager Nigel Adkins. Picture: Tony Johnson.

A number of clubs, including Hull and Leeds United have been linked with big money moves.

But Adkins, who has revealed that the club have made bids for other players - with targets including a central defender and a winger, said: “He (Marriott) is a very good player. Obviously Grant McCann (Peterborough manager) used to play for me at Scunthorpe and is doing a great job down there as the manager.

“We would have looked at him, as we have looked at a lot of players, but no, he’s not on our list for this January window.

“We have not a made a bid for him, but we have watched him several times.”