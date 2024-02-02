Hull City's 18th mover of transfer window finally confirmed with one deal still to be done
Fleming has not played since October because of ankle ligament problems.
Earlier in the week, the Shrews sent Kieran Phillips back to Huddersfield Town as he recovers from knee surgery.
The deal takes Hull to 18 in the window.
Noah Ohio (Standard Liege, loan), Ryan Giles (Luton Town, loan), Ivan Pandur (Fortuna Sittard, undisclosed), Fabio Carvalho (Liverpool, loan), Billy Sharp (LA Galaxy, free), Ryan Woods (Bristol Rovers, loan return), Abdulkadir Omur (Trabzonspor, £4m) and Anass Zaroury (Burnley, loan) all joined the club, with Allayhar Sayyadmanesh (Westerlo, undisclosed), Ruben Vinagre (Sporting, loan recall), Harry Wood (Grimsby Town, loan), Andy Smith (Cheltenham Town, loan), Scott Twine (Bristol City, after loan recall), Jason Lokilo (Vizela, loan), Ryan Woods (Exeter City, loan) and Harry Vaughan (Bristol Rovers, loan) also leaving.
Oscar Estupinan was also recalled from a loan at Metz in anticipation of being loaned to Brazilian club Bahia with an option to buy.
The Brazilian window is open until March 7.
