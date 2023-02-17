Liam Rosenior says “superb” Aaron Connolly is “touch and go” to feature for Hull City against Preston North End on Saturday afternoon as the club try and get to the bottom of the striker’s injury.

The 23-year-old was forced off with a foot problem in the 0-0 draw at Stoke City last weekend and was absent for Tuesday’s 3-1 loss against Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Rosenior revealed the Irishman has been for a scan but there is still uncertainty over the severity of the player’s injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re just waiting for a second opinion - the first opinion was that it could be something bigger than what it is. We’re getting different reports that it may not be that,” said Rosenior.

“I don’t want to say something when it could be something else. At the moment, we’re just waiting for the second opinion from the scan.

“It was so innocuous what happened (against Stoke). When you aren’t braced for impact, that’s when you do damage. It’s a really unfortunate one.

“Aaron has been superb since he’s come in. He’s given us a different dimension. I think it was a dimension that we missed on Tuesday in terms of the way Norwich pressed and where the space was. The sooner he gets back, the better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s not in a boot. He’s walking around and is fine. It’s not a serious one but we just need to see if he’s available for Saturday. He’s touch and go."

Cyrus Christie is set to be available for selection as Hull welcome Preston to East Yorkshire. The sides are level on points in the Championship table, with the Tigers above North End on goals scored, although Ryan Lowe’s side do have a game in hand.

Hull saw a three-game unbeaten run ended by defeat in Norwich and Rosenior says his squad are keen “to put things right” after a disappointing performance.

"It was probably the first time since I've been where I can hold my hands up and say there was a better team than us on the pitch and the most important thing now is that we react to it," added the Hull boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is what the Championship is.

"There is no team in the league that goes through the season unbeaten or goes through the season without performing to the levels that they want to.

"The best teams react in the right way and that's what I'm looking for now. It's how you react to things - it really is.

"The league is so tight, so close that if you respond to things well, if you've got a togetherness and spirit in the squad then you can do really well in this league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They're a really good set of lads that I'm working with, so I've got no doubt that in their minds, they want to put right Tuesday night.