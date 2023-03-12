A look at who has been the best supported club in the Championship this season

Burnley are the runaway leaders at the top of the Championship as they close in on their return to the Premier League. Sheffield United are currently sweating in 2nd place with Middlesbrough just below them.

Luton Town, Blackburn Rovers, Millwall, Norwich City, West Brom, Coventry City and Watford are all looking to get into the play-offs. At the bottom, Wigan Athletic, Huddersfield Town and Blackpool are in the relegation zone.

Here is a look at the average home attendance of every team in the second tier so far this season, including Yorkshire clubs like Sheffield United, Hull City, Huddersfield and more...

1 . 24. Luton 9,823

2 . 23. Rotherham 10,496

3 . 22. Wigan 12,052

4 . 21. Blackpool 12,295