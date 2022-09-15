Cyrus Christie has been left out as he is still short of minutes after joining Hull City as a free agent, and Egan's club-mate Enda Stevens is injured.

With three goals in ten appearances, Ogbene has been in good form for his country playing at centre-forward, and has started the Championship season in a similar vein after being redeployed there by the Millers.

The 25-year-old already has five goals in all competitions this season, making him a key figure in his team's impressive start to life back in the second tier.

RUSTY: Cyrus Christie has not had many minutes since playing for his country in June

Last season he was largely used as a wing-back before being switched to centre-forward during the run-in.

Central defender Egan has long been a pillar of consistency for club and country, and takes into the games the confidence from playing for a team in good form, with the Blades top of the early Championship.

Christie was left without a club over the summer after being released by Swansea City, and only joined Hull on August 26.