Hull City's divisional rivals suffer major injury blow, Aston Villa-linked star addresses speculation

The Tigers went into the international break in high spirits, after securing a 2-0 win over Middlesbrough to move themselves out of the relegation zone with just their second victory of the season.

The last time Hull played Huddersfield, back in January 2020, the Tigers were defeated 2-1 at home, with Steve Mounie's goal in the sixth minute of added time securing the win for Danny Cowley's side.

Speaking after the game, Hull boss Grant McCann singled out midfielder Andy Cannon for praise, and said: “Andy has been brilliant, outstanding. He has been really patient and there were big performances all over the park.

“I have said it before that we have a lot of young players learning on the job and when I say learning on the job, I mean it is the first time they have played at this level.

“If you look at that team on Saturday, it's probably seven or eight of them playing for the first time in the Championship and they are only going to grow and get better with the more games they play.”

“It was important for them and they stuck with the team and got behind the group. There is nothing like having your fans back in the stadium and Saturday was big for us and for them.”Take a look at the latest stories from the Championship, as the anticipation for this weekend's action starts to build:

