Hull City's FA Cup defeat must be a 'watershed' moment insists 'sick' head coach Liam Rosenior

HULL CITY chief Liam Rosenior refused to throw any players ‘under the bus’ after seeing his side disappointingly bow out of the FA Cup after taking the lead in their third-round replay at Birmingham City.

Jason Lokilo had opened the scoring with his first Hull goal after 12 minutes.

But the tie turned when Blues manager Tony Mowbray made five substitutions just after the hour mark.

Jay Stansfield equalised in the 66th minute and another of Mowbray's replacements, Koji Miyoshi, scored the winner in stoppage time to set up a fourth-round tie at Leicester.

Hull City chief Liam Rosenior, whose side bowed out of the FA Cup in a third-round replay loss at Birmingham City on Tuesday. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

City’s 2-1 reverse was their third defeat in four matches in league and cup so far in 2024, with the new year having yielded no wins to date.

Rosenior made a raft of changes, mindful that play-off chasing City have a short turnaround with a key fixture at play-off rivals Sunderland on Friday night.

He remained pleased with aspects of his side’s performance, but professed to being ‘sick’ of having to lament a familar refrain by the end.

Rosenior said: "It's hard, I'm frustrated. I'm sick and tired of coming in after the game and saying 'Well done, the performance was great, but we didn't get the rewards'.

"This has to be the last time. It's a watershed moment in our season, this result has summed up a lot of our games.

"But I don't throw players under the bus, but we have to knuckle down. We'll come through this.

"I was proud of the young players and their performance. But we ran out of legs.

"I have to be so careful at the moment as we have injuries coming out of our ears and two players on AFCON duty.

"We also have an important game against Sunderland coming up on Friday.