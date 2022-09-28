Hull City's Harvey Vale blow as Dogukan Sinik in contention for debut against Luton Town'

On-loan Chelsea forward Harvey Vale suffered a groin problem on England Under-20 duty and is expected to be out for a couple of weeks.

It is a blow for Hull, who need to use Friday’s televised game to reset after four straight Championship defeats.Although many of the injuries they went into the break with have not healed, winger Sinik has put himself in contention to make his debut after five full training sessions.

The 23-year-old picked up an injury in pre-season and is yet to figure for his new club.

ON THE MEND: Summer signing Dogukan Sinik (left) is in contention for an overdue Hull City debut

"Sinik's had five full sessions with the group," revealed Arveladze. "It's not much but let's see.

"He cannot look fit (yet). That's normal, he's been out for four-and-a-half months. It's an option to use him but we know we cannot use him for a long time in the game, we can use him for 15, 20 minutes."

Salah-Eddine Oulad M'Hand is still missing with the injury he joined on loan from Arsenal with, but as he spoke to the media on Wednesday afternoon Arveladze was yet to see a number of his players to judge what the international games and their flights have taken out of them.

"Five or six of them are still away," he pointed out.

"It's not easy – some of them have been in South America and Europe.

"Oscar (Estupinan) played at 2 o'clock in the morning and 4 o'clokc in the morning (UK time for Colombia) and he'll get back late tongiht or maybe early morning.