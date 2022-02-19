Hull City goalkeeper Matt Ingram. Picture: Getty Images

Playing against his former club, the 28-year-old landed heavily after a far-post collision with Albert Adomah midway through the second half.

Play was halted for around 12 minutes while Ingram received attention from the medical staff of both clubs.

He was taken to hospital – and a late fourth change for Hull indicated his was a concussion substitution – but initial reports on his condition eased fears he had suffered a serious injury.

“The most important thing is that he was talking with the doctors and he feels well,” Arveladze said.

“He went straight away to the hospital and now we know that he is conscious and he is safe.

“The neurology will take time, the doctors will see him and I believe he will be treated to make sure everything is OK.”

With back-up keeper Nathan Baxter out injured, teenager Harvey Cartwright was sent on for his league debut.

Arveladze indicated that Hull might now seek permission to sign a keeper on an emergency loan.

He said: “We will discuss it. We already had small talks about it. Now we must drive back and then discuss whether that is possible.”

On-loan Brentford striker Marcus Forss put the visitors ahead but Rangers’ first significant attack after Ingram’s injury resulted in Ilias Chair equalising.

Hull have won just one of their five matches since Arveladze took over, but the Georgian sees positive signs.

He said: “It was a good point. I was pleased to see the boys play this way and to do so during a tough schedule of fixtures was brilliant to see.

“If we had conceded another goal in the final minutes it would not have changed the way I view this team.

“We are growing as a team and I also hope that some injured players will soon be back to join us.