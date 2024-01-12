Hull City's Liam Rosenior has a serious case of ref rage after 2-1 defeat to Norwich City

Liam Rosenior had to pace around outside Hull City's media room waiting for his Norwich City counterpart David Wagner to finish as he stewed to himself about a 2-1 defeat.

And as soon as it was his chance to sit behind the desk he let rip at the part Andrew Kitchen played in his side's defeat.

It must be said that Hull contributed to their own demise with weak defending for Jonathan Rowe's opening goal and poor finishing until a Tyler Morton blockbuster narrowed the deficit in stoppage time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Rosenior's undisguised anger was all about Aaron Connolly having a free-kick given against him when Angus Gunn hit him so hard it left the stirker concussed, Dimitris Giannoulis escaping a red card for an elbow in the face of Lewie Coyle, Ashley Barnes' unpunished foul in the build-up to Rowe's goal and numerous other decisions he felt went against his side.

"The last time I spoke to a referee, with respect, I got banned," he said. "I spoke to him with respect and got banned so I'm not going near referees any more.

"Something needs to change.

"I always wanted to become a manager and I said I'd never blame a result on a refereeing performance, I'd never make excuses, but I can't not speak on what's happening in front of my eyes.

"I thought his performance helped them in every aspect of the game. We wanted to play footbal, we wanted to restart the game, they wanted to slow it down and make tactical fouls and the referee just bought every signle one. And at the end of the game he adds three minutes on when every throw-in, every goalkick took 30 seconds.

ANGER: Hull City coach Liam Rosenior

"There was a big discussion at the start of the season about adding time on because we want the ball in play.

"I'm frustrated for the players.

"Before (Rowe's goal) there's a foul. He throws it up the line, Ashley Barnes just pushes our lad (Matty Jacob), chests it down, hooks it on, we miss one tackle and Jon Rowe scores his quality but it's a clear foul. It's not even a discussion.

"One of my players is concussed and gets a free-kick given against him, two players (Regan Slater and Ozan Tufan) are accused of simulating and they haven't simulated.

"I'm tired of talking about that because I'm so frustrated for my group of players.

"I dont know how we're penalised for a free-kick (against Connolly).

"It's clearly our free-kick at the least. For us to be penalised for that pretty much sums up how I feel the refereeing decisions have gone against us this seasons.

"Over the course of the 27 games we've had I can talk about far more incidents going against us than for us, including the first game we played against Norwich."

"We go away to Sheffield Wednesday – decision (to send off Tyler Morton, later rescinded). Today clear red card (by Giannoulis) – no decision."

What rubbed salt in the wound was that between the boxes Hull played well but they have now lost six of their last nine Championship matches.

"They have one moment where the ball goes over the bar, then they have a great moment from Jon Rowe, who's an outstanding player, they score a great goal to go 1-0 and from there on in we're by far the better team in every aspect of the game," said Rosenior.

"We don't take our chances and throw caution to the wind. The second goal's on me because I'm throwing caution to the wind.

"I'm really proud of this group because they are giving me everything. We are playing football I really enjoy watching.

