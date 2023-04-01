Hull City's Liam Rosenior lets his frustration rip after another wasted opportunity against Rotherham United

Liam Rosenior could not and did not want to hide his frustration as Hull City once more failed to just their just rewards for a performance.

The Tigers dominated possession against relegation-threatened Rotherham United and had a one-man advantage for more than a quarter of an hour after Domingos Quina was sent off for a professional foul in the 80th minute.

But of 14 Hull shots, only one was on target with substitute Ozan Tufan hitting the crossbar in the second half. At full-time they had to settle for a 0-0 draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's so frustrating because we have to score with the chances we create," he said.

FRUSTRATION: Hull City coach Liam Rosenior

"If we do score early like we should, we go on to win the game comfortably but we're not ruthless enough. I'm not going to sit here and make excuses, we had enough quality on the pitch and in the squad to score goals.

"We've got our three main strikers out – Oscar (Estupinan) with his ankle, Aaron (Connolly)'s unfortunately broken his toe when the ball hits him and Benji (Tetteh) is out for the season.

"But we've still got enough quality to go on and win the game and it's a real shame because it's a great day for the football club to have so many fans back, it was like the good old days when I was playing here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We wanted to give them something to scream and shout about and if we'd had our shooting boots on we could have done that.

"The way we play is to dominate and control possession. When we have the ball it's so hard for the opposition to score and we have created more than enough chances to win two games.

"The reason the fans don't go home as happy as they should is because we don't finishing as well as we should.

"Fourteen shots and one on target is so frustrating. And they're not just speculative efforts, they're good opportunities to score.

"We have to take at least one of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sometimes if you work too hard at something you can over-think it. We have to score the chances we created."

Rosenior's frustration extended to the decision which saw Quina sent off for a foul right on the edge of the area on Adama Traore.

"It could have gone either way, I've got to be honest," he said.

"It's where you perceive the contact to be. For me it's in the box, he's running into the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm not going to speak about refs again. I've done it and the more we speak about referees, the more difficult the task becomes to get decisions."