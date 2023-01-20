News you can trust since 1754
Hull City's Liam Rosenior on Benjamin Tetteh's red card and Jacob Greaves injury at Sheffield United

HULL CITY head coach Liam Rosenior has revealed that substitute Benjamin Tetteh apologised after his late dismissal in Friday's 1-0 loss at Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United.

By Leon Wobschall
2 minutes ago

Tetteh saw red after aiming a head-butt towards fellow replacement Oli McBurnie in the 85th minute on a night when City lost for the first time in seven league games and saw their colours lowered away for th first occasion since October 9.

The night also saw key defender Jacob Greaves go off with injury in the second half.

Rosenior added: "It is emotion (with Tetteh). We had two teams giving everything to the game. I think Benji has made a mistake and come in and apologised to me and the players. It's something we will deal with in the coming days. It's a real shame as at that point of the game, it was looking like we would score and we were building that momentum."

Liam Rosenior. Picture: Bruce Rollinson
On Greaves, he continued: "Hopefully, it's a minor one. We do not know yet. It's the side of his body. He has got a knock and we will assess him in the coming days.

"We pushed a very, very good team all the way. I think Paul (Heckingbottom) is doing a great job and Sheffield United have top players at this level.

"To go a goal down so early, we switch off in terms of something we have worked on in the patterns that Sheffield United do which was disappointing."A lot of teams would have gone under. But I am so proud of the group. We didn't just battle our way back into the game, but played our way back into it."

