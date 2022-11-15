Hull City's Liam Rosenior on why he has no mixed feelings over World Cup break

AFTER such a galling result on Saturday, you might expect Liam Rosenior to have mixed feelings about the World Cup break.

On the one hand, it will mean that his Hull City side will not be able to get the painful stoppage-time reverse to Reading out of their systems until when they resume Championship business at Watford in 26 days time on December 11.

But conversely, it will enable Rosenior to truly get acquainted with the players he has inherited and ensure that they are fully conversant with his playing style by the time they take the field again at Vicarage Road.

A brief period of rest, mentally as well as physically, will also benefit the Hull squad, according to Rosenior, with City having lost seven of their last eight home league fixtures.

Hull City head coach Liam Rosenior encourages his players in his first home game in charge against Reading. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Not that Hull's new head coach will be having any time off while his players have a brief period of rest and recuperation this week.

City will jet off to Turkey later this month for a warm-weather training camp in Antalya where they will face two friendlies against European opposition, including İstanbul Başakşehir FK.

They will head back to the UK on December 4 to begin preparations for their return to league duties.

Rosenior said: "There's no such thing as (time off) for a manager. You are thinking 24/7 about it to improve.

"It will be a really good time for me and my staff to assess everything - the squad and our performances as a group.

"I am happy with the break, regardless of the (Reading) result.

"It would not have been one where if we'd won the game I am saying 'I wish we could continue.' It will give me the time I need to get the processes in place that I need to make this team a better team."

The break will also give more time for Adama Traore and Salah-Eddine Oulad M'Hand, yet to feature since signing, to get up to speed and for Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Benjamin Tetteh to boost their fitness levels following injuries.

Despite the disappointment of Saturday's result, Rosenior professes to being pleased by what he has generally seen from his side in his three matches in charge thus far.

The one obvious area of concern is City's defensive statistics. No EFL side has conceded more than their total of 39 goals in 21 games in 22-23.

Rosenior, whose side let in preventable goals from two set-pieces against Reading, commented: "Our record is not great and it takes time to get people used to defending in a different way.

"We have been defending set-plays and corners, since I have come in, in a different way. We were outstanding against Millwall. But we just switched off (on Saturday), which happens.

"But we cannot afford that. Overall, the performance levels in the three games have been very, very good, so I am not going to be too down on the players as they have given me so much.