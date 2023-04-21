HULL CITY head coach Liam Rosenior has confirmed that Alfie Jones, Aaron Connolly and Oscar Estupinan will again sit out Saturday's game with Watford with injury.

But Rosenior has revealed that Harry Vaughan, fresh from a strong debut at Blackburn Rovers and an excellent follow-up performance at Middlesbrough, will make his home debut.

Defender Jones is still not over the quad issue which forced him to miss the games with Rovers and Boro.

Connolly is suffering from illness, while Estupinan is still sidelined with an ongoing ankle problem, with the likes of Benjamin Tetteh, Cyrus Christie and Tobias Figueiredo also out.

Liam Rosenior. Picture: PA

Rosenior said: "Alfie will be fit for Swansea, it is too quick for him. I had a conversation with the head of performance and medical and it has just come around too quickly. It's a bit disappointing, but at the same time, we have got enough to perform at the level we need to perform to win this one.

"Aaron is still ill. He's been ill and off for a couple of days and he is still not back and fit. So he's not going to be available and hopefully (Swansea), we just need to gauge it.

"He was just a week away, then he had an illness which has curtailed it. It's one of those frustrating seasons and if it's not one thing, it's another. Hopefully he can be back and play a part between now and the rest of the season.

"Oscar is the same and he is not ready.

"Harry will start tomorrow and deserves to start at home and hear his name sung at home and he's someone who will definitely play.

Connolly's loan stint finishes at the end of the season and Rosenior will speak with Brighton in the close season to see if he has a longer-term future at Hull.

Rosenior added: "I have a really good relationship with Brighton and can have a good dialogue and see what their plans are. He's contracted to Brighton and still a Brighton player.