Hull City will appeal the red card Liam Rosenior said was pivotal to their 3-1 defeat at Hull City but the Tigers coach admitted it would have looked like one from referee Darren Bond's perspective.

Tyler Morton was dismissed 35 minutes in after he dived into a tackle on Djeidi Gassma.

The game was live on Sky, meaning lots more camera angles than usual and they produced one which they said was from Bond's perspective. It looked as though Morton had gone in two-footed and high, but the reality was his studs were low and his trailing leg not involved.

It was worthy of a yellow card in the modern climate.

FRUSTRATION: Hull City coach Liam Rosenior

"It's not a red card," said Rosenior. "I think everyone in the stadium knows Darren's got a difficult job and from his perspective, from where he's stood, it looks like Tyler's gone over the top but the replays show he hasn't and it's something we'll look at appealing because I don’t think any player deserves to miss three games for that.

"I'll speak with Darren, he's an outstanding referee.

"Everyone makes mistakes, I make mistakes. It's frustrating and disappointing because I wanted to send 4,000 fans home happy and the outcome is changed by the red card in the way we can play.

"Tyler's been outstanding and he's devastated in the dressing room, he's not that type of player. We've got a really good disciplinary record.

"I just want him in the team because he's an outstanding player.

"For him to miss 60 minutes, then another three games, it's a really harsh decision but I don't want to come down too hard on the referee.

"I make mistakes and the best way you can rectify them is to not make two."

The suspension comes just as Jean Michael Seri leaves to represent Ivory Coast for up to a month at the African Cup of Nations.

The score was 0-0 when Morton was sent off but the Owls were comfortably the better team at that stage. Rosenior, though, argued the tide was already turning his side's way.

"We weren't at our level from the first minute and once we did maintain a level after 15, 20 minutes we managed to get a foothold in the game and it became a very even game, a fiercely-contested Yorkshire derby," he said.

"The decision really affects the outcome of the game, I'm not someone to make excuses but to ask a team to play for 60 minutes with 10 men in a fourth game in 10 days and it did have a clear impact on the game."

"We conceded three goals in quick succession in the second half but that's on me, I gambled, I wanted us to go man-to-man and press a little buit higher but if left too many gaps," he reflected.

"The reason I felt like I was in a position to dot hat was because the players' performances have been so good.