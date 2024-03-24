Hull City's Ozan Tufan dreams of international return with Turkey after three years in wilderness

Whilst compatriot and club-mate Abdulkadir Omur has been on international duty this fortnight – an unused substitute in a 1-0 friendly defeat in Hungary – Tufan was with at the Tigers' mid-season training camp in Antalya.

Tufan, who turned 29 on Saturday, won the last of his 65 caps as part of the Turkey side who finished bottom of their group at the last European Championship, delayed until 2021.

As the only Turkish member of the Hull squad in Antalya, Tufan was the subject of much attention and the question of his international future inevitably come up.

"I miss the national team very much, I've played 65 matches and played two Euros (he was also in the 2016 squad).

"For the national team that time was very good but I haven't had a call since.

"However I wish the national team great success for 2024 to make the country proud and hopefully one day I will be among them again."

FROZEN OUT: Hull City's Ozan Tufan has not played for his country since the last European Championship, in the summer of 2021

Turkey will play in group F at this summer's European Championship, with Portugal, Czech Republic and the winners of Tuesday's play-off between Georgia and Greece in Tblisi but for players of any nationality not involved in their country's March internationals or in the cycle since the last World Cup, it is hard to imagine them featuring in Germany.

In truth, Tufan has work to do at club level to force the issue.

A flagbearer for the club when it was bought by Turkish media mogul Acun Ilicali – who Tufan describes as "a brother" – his longest run of starts this season has been five at the turn of the year, and three of them were lost.