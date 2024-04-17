Hull City's play-off push, Leeds United's top-two bid PLUS the relegation battle facing Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday - The YP FootballTalk Podcast
In this week’s show, Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to discuss Hull City’s chances of making the Championship play-offs. With Just three games to go, they remain six points adrift of sixth spot.
Leeds United’s hopes of clinching a top-two automatic spot took a hit at the weekend with a home defeat to Blackburn Rovers – but results elsewhere meant they didn’t lose too much ground on automatic promotion rivals Ipswich Town and Leicester City.
At the other end of the Championship table, Sheffield Wednesday are still in the fight to avoid the drop, both they and Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town sitting just a point from safety with three games remaining.
Also this week, Stuart picks out his star player of the week, while Leon plumps for the best team from Yorkshire over the past few days.
Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.
You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.
