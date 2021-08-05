Hull City's £123m fantasy football squad value compared to Nottingham Forest & Bristol City

Like FPL, Gaffr allows fans, with an in-game virtual budget of £100m, to craft their own dream Championship XI, who will pick up points for clean sheets, goals and assists throughout the 2021/22 campaign.

We've taken a look at the value of each club's players, and worked out their overall team value, and this is how Hull City' s team worth stands up alongside the rest of the division.

It goes without saying, these are in-game values, rather than estimations of the players' market values, and offer little in the way of insight into how much the players are actually worth.

However, it does give a decent indication of perceived squad strength heading into the new season:

1. 1st - Sheffield United Overall squad value: £181m. Number of players: 28. Average player value: £6.5m. Most valuable player: Oli McBurnie (£9.5m) Photo: LAURENCE GRIFFITHS

2. 2nd - Fulham Overall squad value: £179.5m. Number of players: 28. Average player value: £6.4m. Most valuable player: Aleksandar Mitrovic (£11m) Photo: FRANK AUGSTEIN

3. 3rd - QPR Overall squad value: £160m. Number of players: 31. Average player value: £5.2m. Most valuable player: Charlie Austin (£9m) Photo: Gareth Copley

4. 4th - Birmingham City Overall squad value: £156m. Number of players: 30. Average player value: £5.2m. Most valuable player: Chuks Aneke (£7m) Photo: Jacques Feeney