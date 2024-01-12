All Sections
Hull City's ratings feature plenty of 7s but they fail to get the job done again

There was no shortage of decent performances as Hull City hosted Norwich City on Friday night.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 12th Jan 2024, 22:30 GMT

So to lose for the sixth time in nine league games – 2-1 this time – was very frustrating.

Ryan Allsop – made a big save with his foot in stoppage time to keep alive hopes of a very late equaliser 7

Lewie Coyle – took an elbow to the face shortly before Norwich's opener 6

Alfie Jones – did what he needed to on a quiet night 6

Jacob Greaves – perhaps should have made Jonathan Rowe's job harder for the first goal 6

Matty Jacob – good first Championship start featuring some good passes 7

Tyler Morton – a great goal too late to make a difference 7

BRIGHT DEBUT: Hull City's Fabio Carvalho

Regan Slater – had a go and forced an excellent save from Angus Gunn 8

Ozan Tufan – looked to have a good understanding with debutant Fabio Carvalho 7

Fabio Carvalho – a good mixture of invention and effort, although he waned in the second half 7

Scott Twine – another who was bright at times without the end product 6

Aaron Connolly – battered from pillar to post for 12 minutes before he finally had to come off 5

Substitutes:

Billy Sharp (for Connolly, 14) – forced a couple of saves 7

Jason Lokilo (for Twine, 63) – gave his side something different 6

Harry Vaughan (for Jacob, 84) – N/A

Not used: Ingram, McLoughlin, Docherty, Furlong, Smith, Sellars-Fleming.

