Hull City's ratings feature plenty of 7s but they fail to get the job done again
So to lose for the sixth time in nine league games – 2-1 this time – was very frustrating.
Ryan Allsop – made a big save with his foot in stoppage time to keep alive hopes of a very late equaliser 7
Lewie Coyle – took an elbow to the face shortly before Norwich's opener 6
Alfie Jones – did what he needed to on a quiet night 6
Jacob Greaves – perhaps should have made Jonathan Rowe's job harder for the first goal 6
Matty Jacob – good first Championship start featuring some good passes 7
Tyler Morton – a great goal too late to make a difference 7
Regan Slater – had a go and forced an excellent save from Angus Gunn 8
Ozan Tufan – looked to have a good understanding with debutant Fabio Carvalho 7
Fabio Carvalho – a good mixture of invention and effort, although he waned in the second half 7
Scott Twine – another who was bright at times without the end product 6
Aaron Connolly – battered from pillar to post for 12 minutes before he finally had to come off 5
Substitutes:
Billy Sharp (for Connolly, 14) – forced a couple of saves 7
Jason Lokilo (for Twine, 63) – gave his side something different 6
Harry Vaughan (for Jacob, 84) – N/A
Not used: Ingram, McLoughlin, Docherty, Furlong, Smith, Sellars-Fleming.
