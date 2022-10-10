Longman missed a huge chance seconds before the interval to put City on terms at the John Smith's Stadium.

It proved a massive moment in the context of the game, with fellow strugglers Town grabbing a second goal early in the second half to inflict a sixth defeat in seven games upon 20th-placed Hull, who are just above the bottom three.

The former Brighton player was at the receiving end of the derogatory song in the second half, with Dawson backing the under-fire forward.

Dawson said: "Listen, he has got our backing. He's a fantastic young footballer that gives everything every day, so he has our full support. He will be a 'player'. Absolutely.

"He was important last year and has been important this year so far and will be important next year as well.

"That's the disappointment sometimes, when people see the result first. Ryan kept making those runs and never stopped. Let's see that. If we are going to have a culture and environment where working hard is (there), he's the main man that we go to.

"Yes, Ryan will improve. He will improve, he's a young player and human being. Yes, he lacked composure, he is the first to admit we should have been coming in at 1-1. I respect that as a human being and footballer. We should have been 1-1 at half-time. Fair play to him for admitting it. But does he have our support and (will) be a top player? Absolutely, yes he will.

Hull City's Ryan Longman (left) and Huddersfield Town's Ben Jackson battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire.

"I understand the frustration. We are frustrated on the side as well. But football does not always go your way. We should have come it at 1-1. Did we play well in the first half? No. Could we play a lot better? Absolutely.

"But we said at the end of the game that this changing room is full of quality. Whoever starts or comes on. Not playing does not mean you are a bad player."

Managerless City return to action on Saturday at home to Birmingham.