THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.

On this week’s show, Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to reflect on the closing of the Championship regular season and the onset of the League One and Two play-offs.

Not surprisingly, they start with the shock sacking of Liam Rosenior by Hull City after the Tigers missed out on the play-offs by three points and one place.

Will the Tigers live to regret their decision to get rid of one of the brightest young managers around, or will it prove to be a master stroke by owner Acun Ilicali?

Elsewhere, the stunning job by Danny Rohl at Sheffield Wednesday was completed without fuss on the final day when his team enjoyed a 2-0 win at Sunderland – their survival achieved despite only having one win after 19 matches when the German manager arrived.

In terms of the play-offs, Barnsley’s late-season implosion concluded when their League One season was curtailed by Bolton Wanderers over two legs, while Doncaster Rovers enjoyed a good start to their League Two semi-final with a 2-0 win at Crewe Alexandra. Can they finish the job at home on Friday and make it to Wembley?

Also, Leon picks his player of the week, while Stuart gives his thoughts on the standout team of the week.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.