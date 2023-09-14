Hull City's strong Championship start allows Liam Rosenior to give players a well-earned break

For so many English club the two-week international break has been an important time to work on the training ground to bring together squads only completed the Friday before it started.

But Hull City's start to the season means they have been able to use it to mentally refresh some players for the Championship slog ahead.

Thanks to Hull FC's Super League game at home to Huddersfield Giants, the Tigers' break is slightly shorter, the visit of Coventry City brought forward to Friday at 7.45pm.

Aaron Connolly, Liam Delap, James Furlong, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Jean Michael Seri and Adama Traore have been representing their countries but the rest have been able to take some time off, with all games in the Premier League and Championship on hold since the first weekend of September.

REFRESHED: Hull City coach Liam Rosenior

"They had an extended period off but still had to do their sessions," explained coach Liam Rosenior. "Everyone logged their sessions on the GPS and the data was really good.

"Sometimes in the Championship especially you need the mental break. I trust this group so I know I can give them time off and they'll do all the sessions we give them.

"They've looked forward to coming back. Training's been excellent this week, the new additions help that because the players want to show them we already are a good group and the new players want to show what they can bring."

Hull were active on deadline day too, signing Furlong, Jaden Philogene and Tyler Morton, but 10 points from the opening five matches have given them a cushion over play-off finalists Coventry, still adjusting to the loss of stars Gustavo Hamer (to Sheffield United) and Viktor Gyokeres.

"To go away to Leicester and win (in their most recent game) is great for everyone's confidence but it's the fifth game of a very long season," said Rosenior. "There were still many things after analysing the game that we can improve on.”

With no fresh injuries to the rest – although Ozan Tufan is not back in full training – Rosenior must assess what condition his internationals returned in, particularly Jean Michael Seri and Adama Traore, who only came back on Thursday from the Ivory Coast's friendly against Mali, abandoned at half-time on Tuesday due to torrential rain.