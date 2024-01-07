There was little FA Cup magic in the air as Hull City battled it out with Birmingham City – until Matty Jacob scored a late leveller.

The 1-1 draw was an unspectacular affair, played out in front of a crowd reflective of FA Cup apathy. Hull were heading for yet another early exit until a defender raised on black and amber kept their dream alive.

Jacob was a bright spark for the Tigers throughout and lifted an understandably underwhelmed crowd when he prodded home the equaliser.

There is nothing particularly magical about a replay at St. Andrew’s but there will always be something magical about a homegrown talent finding the net.

Matty Jacob popped up with a crucial equaliser for Hull City. Image: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

It was just his second senior appearance for Hull and Liam Rosenior could do little but wax lyrical about the 22-year-old post-match.

He said: “[I’m] delighted it was Matty Jacob because he deserved the goal from his performance and his general application since I've been at the club with him.

"He's been a really bright spark in terms of his commitment to his training, his professionalism, and I think his temperament shone through. Not just today but at the Sheffield Wednesday game as well.”

Hull may need fringe players to keep stepping up if they are weather the storm that is their fixture list. A replay has only made their schedule more congested, although Rosenior is not turning his nose up at the prospect of doing it all over again.

He said: “I'd rather be in the FA Cup, simple. This club gave me an unbelievable memory of my life, where we went on a cup run. I'd much rather be in the cup, simple as that, You deal with the games that you play.

"Fortunately, today, the performances of Andy Smith and Harry Vaughan and Matty Jacob, I know I can rely on a few of those younger players as well.

"Yes, it's frustrating not to win the game but the draw was the least we deserved in terms of our overall play. We have to go and have a difficult game away at Birmingham but I'd much rather have that and still be in the FA Cup.”

Hull’s progress is not exactly grinding to a halt but they are experiencing a bit of a mid-season comedown.

One win in five does not tell the story of a side in in full stride but January promises to be an interesting month at the MKM Stadium.

Transfer business appears likely, although there are existing players staking a claim for more prominent roles as the season progresses.

Jacob understandably got the plaudits at the full-time whistle against Birmingham, although fellow fringe players Andy Smith and Harry Vaughan also showed promise.

Rosenior said: ”I love him [Vaughan]. The demands and expectations of this club, and the level, has gone up. The bar's been raised from last season.

"Last season I came in, the remit was to make sure we consolidated and stayed in the league. This year, with the potential of the players I've got, with what I think we can achieve, we've got to be pushing for the top six.

"I'm not trying to be arrogant or shout from the rooftops - that's our aim this season, that's our target. Last season, when Harry Vaughan came in, we were safe from relegation. It was a perfect opportunity to go out and be fearless and develop him in that way, to have some positive experience playing at first-team level.

"This year, we've recruited in his area of the pitch. Obviously, Jaden's [Philogene] out injured. Now, what I need to see from Harry is that temperament grow with the group.

"That's part of training as well. We analyse all of the players in training, their levels, and Harry was outstanding today. He's someone that has a really bright future in the game.

“These are the experiences I need to give my young players. It's brilliant for Andy Smith to go up against someone like him [Lukas Jutkiewicz] and learn the game.”

Hull have been ambitious in the transfer market and may well be again before the window slams shut. However, with a savvy coach like Rosenior, it is hardly beyond the realms of possibility that their biggest boosts may come from within.

In a relatively draining FA Cup tie, it was the supporting cast members who took centre stage. As Hull continue on their quest for a Premier League return, Rosenior will be hoping those who shone in their Birmingham audition can end up playing starring roles.

Hull City: Allsop, Slater, Smith, McLoughlin, Jacob; Docherty (Morton 59), Twine (Tufan 59); Lokilo (Sharp 59), Sayyadmanesh (Sellars-Fleming 82), Vaughan, Connolly.

Unused substitutes: Ingram, Furlong, Greaves, Ashbee, Jones.

Birmingham City: Etheridge, Drameh, Long, Sanderson, Buchanan, Gardner (James 58), Bielik, Stansfield, Miyoshi (Donovan 77), Dembele (Anderson 83); Jutkiewicz (Hogan 83).

Unused substitutes: Mayo, Aiwu, Sunjic, Bacuna, Burke.