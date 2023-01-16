Hull, hell and no happiness for Huddersfield Town as Estupinan shows what Terriers miss

THE OSCARS nominations are announced later this month and for Hull City, there’s only one winner in 2022-23.

Oscar Estupinan might not receive a Golden Globe, Grammy or, indeed, an Oscar in awards season, but the Championship’s Golden Boot gong should be very much in his sights come early May.

He certainly shoved the boot into Huddersfield in brutal fashion at the death on Saturday as two precious survival points were frittered away.

Estupinan’s deadly finish, a delectable shot over Nicholas Bilokapic in the eighth minute of stoppage time took his season’s tally to 12.

Michal Helik heads in Huddersfield Town's goal at Hull City. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

It was the Colombian’s fourth goal in successive league games. The final whistle blew shortly after his latest contribution and there was relief for three quarters of the stadium and total despair for the other.

Safe for a late rally, Hull did not play well. When you have an Estupinan in your ranks, you always have a chance.

His strike was opportunistic, instinctive and out of nothing. The sort of goal that Huddersfield have scored nowhere near enough of this season. Hence their position.

The hope will be that Anthony Knockaert can conjure such moments pretty sharpish. A clear week in training may help see him illuminate Blackpool next weekend.

Town displayed qualities that you need in a successful survival fight on Saturday. Togetherness, heart, strong organisation and an insatiable work ethic - but they need another special ingredient.

A side more confident and fluid in their work going forward would have been more bold and assertive in their quest for the second goal which would have nailed this contest after Michal Helik gave Town a merited first-half lead.

Instead, the Terriers’ focus was on shape and getting bodies behind the ball to stymie Hull in the second half. In fairness, it almost worked.

Yet it was always a dangerous game and as the clock ticked down, the deeper they dropped.

Should Mark Fotheringham’s side take three points on the West Coast on Saturday, then memories of their late concession out east will begin to fade. If they don’t, it will linger.

Hull’s run without a home win in all competitions extended to an eighth game, but you would never have known it at the end.

Liam Rosenior was not particularly happy, that said.

Endless talk of City’s form on home soil is something that the Tigers chief is understandably tired of. It’s becoming a bit of an elephant in the room.

Where City clearly aren’t helping themselves is their contagious propensity to concede cheap goals in the first half of games here.

It is something they have done in 12 of their last 13 home matches.

They have shipped 14 goals in the opening half of league games on home soil this term. It is comfortably the worst record in the division.

Aside from that irksome habit of letting in soft goals, Hull’s performance levels could not be questioned in previous home matches. Saturday was different as they lacked the intensity they showed the previous weekend against Fulham.

Rosenior basically reverted to the side who thrashed Wigan in their last league game. Against another struggler, it was a much-changed Town who made the early running.

The sight of one of last season’s heroes in Matt Pearson on deck for his first appearance of the season was thoroughly welcome for Town.

The presence of Scott High, one of four players starting a league game for the first time this term - was a surprise, while fingers were being collectively crossed for rookie keeper Bilokapic on his league bow.

In the event, the Aussie was protected well, with his only first-half work being to beat away Regan Slater’s drive. Hull were sloppy, while Town provided encouragement and looked a threat at set-plays.

A neat short corner routine almost saw Pearson enjoy a dream return. He stuck out a leg at the far post from Duane Holmes’s cross, but Matt Ingram blocked.

Town soon got the goal they’d hinted at when Helik, who netted in the reverse fixture, stayed alive to nod in after Jonathan Hogg hooked the ball across the goalmouth after Josh Ruffels won a header from a corner from Rudoni, a pest for Hull.

Huddersfield were set fair at the break. Their resolution on the restart was admirable, but they couldn’t kick on and invited Hull on and could not go for the jugular.

Hull emptied the bench and Callum Elder, Ozan Tufan and Benjamin Tetteh had their moments.

An Estupinan shot against the post revived home spirits. Tufan shot wide and Tetteh went close with a snapshot.

Town dug in stoically. A sixth straight win over Hull was close, so close. Then Oscar turned up. And Huddersfield wanted to say Foxtrot Oscar. Sheffield United beware.

Hull City: Ingram, Christie (Coyle 84); A Jones, McLoughlin (Tufan 59), Greaves; Docherty (Tetteh 66), Seri; Longman (Elder 59), Slater, Smith (Connolly 66); Estupinan. Substitutes unused: Lo-Tutala, Woods.