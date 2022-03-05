In his time at Ajax as a player, Arveladze played alongside two fliers in Marc Overmars and Tijani Babangida and also the gifted footballing brothers of Michael and Brian Laudrup.

While not putting Lewis-Potter on a pedestal with those players, he does see elements of his game which are similar, more especially with Overmars, a big success in England with Arsenal.

Lewis-Potter is on the radar of several Premier League clubs, with West Ham and Brentford both being linked with a move for the 21-year-old.

'SPECIAL TALENT': Hull City's Keane Lewis-Potter - in action agaisnt Blackburn Rovers in January Picture: Tony Johnson

Tigers head coach Arveladze said: “He is like Overmars. But Marc was more left-footed and he was quick and good at the last part. Baban has different skills, but was also very quick.

“There were also Michael and Brian Laudrup on the wings, who were great players. They made it so easy as they were so good with their first touch.

“At this moment, the boy has a special talent and gift with the way he touches and switches the ball. And he has speed. This boy can only get better and better.

“With the experience, power and the older he gets, he will get more reach in games. My task is also to give him the right messages when he can expend his energy and use his skills rather than just dribble wide or dribble back and take the best position to defend. He is an offensive player.

Hull City manager Shota Arveladze Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

“People around him will give him the right messages.”

Arveladze, whose Hull side take on a side managed by a former City manager for the second Saturday in a row today with Steve Bruce returning to the MKM Stadium with West Brom, admits he has been impressed by the academy-raised players at his disposal, with the likes of Jacob Greaves and Brandon Fleming also making a mark in the Championship at their hometown club.

Arveladze added: “I have to give a lot of credit to the academy and previous coaches.

“You can always block young players and get someone from other teams. It is an automatic block to young players, but it is a kind of risk (playing young players) and I understand.

“You have to give credit to the academy and there are four or five players who are doing very well.