Humdrum player ratings from a humdrum Hudderfield Town performance as they lose 1-0 to Preston North End
Huddersfield Town were beaten 1-0 in a very underwhelming game against Preston North End.
The Terriers did not have a shot on target all night and were booed off by their frustrated supporters at full-time.
Lee Nicholls – made a good save from Alvaro Fernandez but not over-worked in a low-octane game 6
Tom Lees – perhaps could have done better with the goal 5
Michal Helik – did a good job defensively 6
Ollie Turton – came in for Yuta Nakayama and did not let himself down 6
Sorba Thomas – pressed well but disappointing at set pieces and Huddersfield need to make the most of them at the moment 6
David Kasumu – booked inside the first ten minutes, making it harder for him to have much impact 5
Etienne Camara – played one lovely pass but the Terriers needed more from everyone 6
Ben Jackson – got a couple of good crosses in, which was enough to make him stand out 6
Duane Holmes – put himself about but all it did was get him a booking 5
Danny Ward – one nice flick and not a great deal else 5
Jordan Rhodes – could not quite stretch to a couple of crosses 5
Substitutes:
Jack Rudoni (for Kasumu, 71) – unable to turn the tide on his own 5
Not used: Mahoney, Ruffels, Nakayama, Diarra, Bilokapic, Ondo.