Humdrum player ratings from a humdrum Hudderfield Town performance as they lose 1-0 to Preston North End

The Terriers did not have a shot on target all night and were booed off by their frustrated supporters at full-time.

Lee Nicholls – made a good save from Alvaro Fernandez but not over-worked in a low-octane game 6

Tom Lees – perhaps could have done better with the goal 5

ANGRY MAN: But Duane Holmes' feistiness did not get him very far against Preston North End

Michal Helik – did a good job defensively 6

Ollie Turton – came in for Yuta Nakayama and did not let himself down 6

Sorba Thomas – pressed well but disappointing at set pieces and Huddersfield need to make the most of them at the moment 6

David Kasumu – booked inside the first ten minutes, making it harder for him to have much impact 5

Etienne Camara – played one lovely pass but the Terriers needed more from everyone 6

Ben Jackson – got a couple of good crosses in, which was enough to make him stand out 6

Duane Holmes – put himself about but all it did was get him a booking 5

Danny Ward – one nice flick and not a great deal else 5

Jordan Rhodes – could not quite stretch to a couple of crosses 5

Substitutes:

Jack Rudoni (for Kasumu, 71) – unable to turn the tide on his own 5