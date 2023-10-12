'I have never seen anything like this': Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann on club's double-figure injury count ahead of Sutton United game
Sheffield United loanee Marsh was stretchered off in the first half of Tuesday's EFL Trophy loss at Mansfield and taken to hospital after breaking his arm.Rovers are waiting to see if he requires an operation.
Defender Faulkner was also taken off in the opening 45 minutes at Field Mill with an ankle injury, with Rovers waiting the results of a scan.
They add to a long injury count, although some rare good news has seen Harrison Biggins return to training.
On Marsh and Faulkner, McCann said: "He (Marsh) is waiting to see a specialist as to whether he needs an operation or it heals itself. I don't know any more than that.
"Bobby Faullkner is waiting on a scan, which he will have today (Thursday) at some point and we will see what the problem is there.
"There's no timescales on it (both players). What they are is a broken arm and possible ligament damage of the ankle. It's how quick they heal and get back into full training."
On the club's significant issues - with the majority being impact and trauma injuries, McCann continued: "It's not good. There's a lot of stuff we cannot control.
"I have never seen anything like this, but we focus on the group that are fit and the lads that we are getting out there every week and we keep working with them until the boys get back.
"We had Harrison Biggins back today, which is a positive. But there's nothing else available for this weekend. We hope that in the next two, three, four weeks that we can start getting a few of the boys back."
On how the number of injured players is impacting upon training, McCann added: "It's difficult when you have that as you rely on the under-18s coming in training and making up the numbers and we did that today. But we have also got to be mindful of loading and what we get into the group."