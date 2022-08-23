Incredible stat highlights Sheffield United's remarkable improvement under Paul Heckingbottom

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blades beat Blackburn Rovers 3-0 at Bramall Lane on Saturday to go top, one point ahead of Watford in second. The Hornets beat United on the opening weekend with a 1-0 victory at Vicarage Road.

However, it has been three wins and one draw since for Heckingbottom’s men but the Blades boss is not getting carried away.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I think that type of performance would have given anyone a game. We just try and deliver that. We know we’re not going to every week, but we’ll try and do it,” he said.

Sheffield United players celebrate during their victory over Blackburn Rovers. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images.

“In 40 games’ time, if we’re top of the league, I’ll be delighted.”

When Heckingbottom took over, Sheffield United were languishing in the bottom half of the Championship.

His arrival sparked a revival that saw them secure a play-off place before they lost to Nottingham Forest in the play-off semi-final.

Such has been the Blades’ form under Heckingbottom that no side has picked up more points in the second tier since his appointment.

Not including any of the sides promoted or relegated last season, here’s where Sheffield United place in a table based on results since Paul Heckingbottom was appointed at Bramall Lane…

Championship points since November 25, 2021