Injury blow for Huddersfield Town as striker is ruled out 'for some time' with long-term issue

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN manager Darren Moore has confirmed that young striker Kian Harratt is facing an extended spell out of action - and will be sidelined until some point in the new year.

Harratt came off in clear discomfort just 21 minutes in last weekend’s Championship draw against Southampton with a ‘muscle injury’, according to Moore.

The Terriers chief, whose side visit Swansea City on Saturday and face a quick turnaround from Wednesday night’s keynote victory at Sunderland, said: “He is going to be out for some time after sustaining the injury against Southampton.

"He is one who definitely will not play any football for the rest of this year, not season. He is a long-term injury now.

Huddersfield Town manager Darren Moore. Picture: PA.

"It’s a muscle injury he sustained and he’ll be out for some time and we’ll look forward to his return at some point in the new year.”

The news regarding Harratt has been tempered by the return to the fray of Danny Ward, who made his long-awaited return from the bench in the midweek win on Wearside.

Ward has been out of action with an Achilles issue since early September, with a bout of illness also preventing the experienced frontman from being involved against Saints last weekend.

Moore said: “We are really pleased to have Danny back, especially with receiving the news of where Kian is at.

"To have somebody of Wardy’s ilk back into the group is excellent really, with his experience and know-how. It can only add to the group and we were pleased to give him sufficient minutes on Wednesday night on his return.

"His return could have been a little bit earlier but before the Southampton game, he went down with a bit of illness 24 hours prior to the game.

"Hopefully, all being well, he will be involved again tomorrow (against Swansea).”