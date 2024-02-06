Injury blow for Huddersfield Town defender - who is ruled out for the rest of the 2023-24 Championship season

Ruffles was one of the unsung heroes in the club’s ‘Great Escape’ of last season, but has endured a frustrating 2023-24 at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The former Oxford United left-back - who signed a new two-year deal last summer - underwent surgery late last year following a combination of groin and hernia issues.

The 30-year-old has made 11 appearances for the club this term, with his last one coming back in early November.

He will now have a further extended period of rehabilitation with a view to him returning to training in pre-season.

Town sporting director Mark Cartwright commented: “It’s a huge shame to lose Josh for the season, with his input and experience a real asset both on the pitch and in the dressing room.

"Despite working so hard over the past weeks and months to get himself back to full fitness, the advice of the medical staff is that the best decision for all concerned long term is to take more time with his rehabilitation in order for him to recover fully.

"Josh will now have the time to get himself right with our medical and physical performance staff in time for pre-season, so that he can be in the best place possible ahead of the new season in the summer."

Ruffles joined Town on a free transfer from hometown club Oxford in the summer of 2021.

When he made his debut against Blackburn Rovers in the 2021-22 campaign, he became the 1,000th player to represent Town in the club’s history.