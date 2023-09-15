ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Matt Taylor believes that the Millers have landed a controlling figure in midfield after raiding the free agent market to complete the signing of Sam Clucas on a year-long deal.

The former Hull City player - who the Tigers sold for £16.5m to Swansea City in 2017 - left previous club Stoke City at the end of last season.

Clucas, who joined the Pottiers from the Swans in a £6m deal in the summer of 2018, made 143 appearances in his five seasons at Stoke, netting 19 times.

The Lincoln-born player, who turns 33 shortly, had been affected by foot, ankle and back injuries in recent years.

New Rotherham United free agent signing Sam Clucas, pictured in action for former club Stoke City. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images.

Clucas, who came through the leagues at Hereford, Mansfield and Chesterfield before signing for Hull, had been training with the Millers.

Taylor said: "We've known about him, obviously. Since he was released from Stoke, we haven't been able to quite manufacture this opportunity earlier.

"It was important we addressed our need for another midfielder who can also cover the outside of the pitch. He's someone who complements what we've got already.

"We've got a lot of pace in the team, a lot of power, a bit of rawness. He's someone who will bring control to the group.

"I'm looking forward to working with him. We know he's got a history of injuries in the last couple of seasons, so we've got to manage him wisely.

"But this is a player who was sold for £15 million and has played in the Premier League. His age is his age and his injury record in the last few seasons is what it is but I'm still pleased we've got him through the door."

Clucas has impressed during his stint with the Millers at their Roundwood training base, with his set-piece ability, allied to his Championship nous, being another big tick in the box for Rotherham, who face a Yorkshire derby at Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Taylor continued: "He's a talented player who brings a wealth of experience. He's been there and done it at this level and at the level above.

"He's been training us for the last week or so, so we've had some eyes on him for a period of time. He's impressed us with various parts of his game, none more so than his intelligence.

"He can play inside the pitch in the midfield and on the outside of the pitch. He's got great know-how at this level.

"He'll add set-piece quality with his left-footed delivery. It's something we've been crying out for.

"Caf (Cafu) has improved our delivery from the right and we needed a set-piece taker on the left in the absence of Shane (Ferguson). He's someone who will come in and affect the playing group.

"His arrival is huge in terms of another body to provide competition for places. He's someone who I think the fans will appreciate.