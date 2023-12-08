Interim boss Wayne Carlisle on a 'challenging' week for Rotherham United ahead of Swansea City fixture

INTERIM manager Wayne Carlisle says he expects to lead Rotherham United for a fourth successive game on Saturday as things stand.

The Northern Irishman had fully envisaged last weekend's Championship appointment at Birmingham City to be his farewell match in caretaker charge.

But a move to bring in Nathan Jones floundered at the start of the week with the former Stoke and Luton chief rejecting the role.The Millers have now turned their attentions towards ex-Wigan Athletic manager Leam Richardson, who is understood to be close to being appointed as their new permanent boss.

But, at this present juncture, it is likely that Carlisle will take the side for Saturday's home encounter with another managerless side in Swansea City.

Rotherham United interim manager Wayne Carlisle. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images.

Carlisle commented: "As things stand, it looks like that's going to be the case."

On whether he expects the game to be his last one in temporary charge, he continued: "Your guess is as good as mine.

"Obviously, I thought Birmingham would be the last one, but it doesn't look like it's going to be. We'll see how things progress over the coming days and weeks.

"I was expecting some sort of solution on Saturday or Sunday. This week has been particularly challenging due to the fact we have gone day to day.

"Some days, you're driving in not sure whether there's going to be someone there or not. All we can do is plan, get ourselves organised and put on our best face for the players."

While it has been challenging for himself and his interim staff, the situation has also not been straightforward for the club's players, who had a couple days off at the start of the week with their Christmas bash being last weekend.

Carlisle said: "They came in and were a bit heavy-headed but were in good spirits. I think as the week has worn on, obviously there are more and more rumours going around.