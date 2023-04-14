Barnsley FC boss Michael Duff gives recruitment update with key meeting planned

APRIL is the time of year when football fates start to get decided - although Barnsley will probably have to wait until next month for their own resolution to 2022-23.

It remains to be seen whether the Oakwell outfit make an instant return to the Championship or remain in League One, but 'official' recruitment talks are set to begin next week - before May comes around.

Like many clubs, Barnsley will have two alternative transfer lists to discuss in order to factor in what level they will play at next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head coach Michael Duff said: “The chairman (Neerav Parekh) came over at the weekend, so I had an hour with him - unofficially discussing certain things.

Michael Duff, pictured after Barnsley's win over Plymouth last month. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

"It was an impromptu hour with the chairman, but officially, it's (the meeting) not until next week, I think.

"There is a meeting planned for contract extensions (and recruitment). But a lot of it will ultimately be if, buts and maybes. Because 'can we get him?' depends on which league we are in.

"You are almost making a couple of lists and that's from the board as well in terms of investment and all these sorts of things."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victory at Forest Green on Saturday would see fourth-placed Barnsley break the 80-point barrier this season - which is usually a strong indicator of a successful campaign. But in a high-scoring year, they must strive for more with the Reds still having an outside chance of finishing in the top two.

Duff continued: "If you'd said to anybody at the start of the season that we were going to end the season with an 'eight' in front of our name, I think everyone would have taken it.

“Where it gets you, only time will tell as it looks like it will be an unprecedented year in terms of points needed (for promotion). But there's nothing we can control about that. It is what it is.

"After the start we had, to be in the position we are in now, we have given ourselves a good opportunity, that's all it is. But it's a big one; we have got to make sure we take every opportunity."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seemingly for the umpteenth time in 2023, Duff contacted EFL head of referees Mike Jones this week after another wretched decision went against the Reds in the Good Friday loss at Burton - when a blatant handball in the box went unpunished.

Barnsley are yet to be awarded a penalty in the league this season.

Duff continued: "Khaled (El-Ahmad - CEO) and the chairman spoke to Mike Jones and I had a lengthy phone call with him. There's nothing they can do, really. It's a pointless conversation and just makes you feel a little bit better.

"I don't know where we are now, but from the turn of the year, we'd scored more goals than anyone else in the Football League, so it's not like we never get in the opposition's 18-yard box. That's the frustration."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duff confirmed that the Reds won't be appealing against Nicky Cadden’s controversial dismissal on Easter Monday and he will sit out the club’s next three games.