A footballer from Barnsley has become the most expensive signing in Women’s Super League history.

Bethany England, the 28-year-old England striker, has joined Tottenham from Chelsea in what is reported to be a record deal involving Women’s Super League clubs.

She spent seven years at Chelsea, where she scored 74 goals in 163 appearances.

Born in Barnsley, England began her footballing journey with the Sheffield United academy before joining Doncaster Rovers Belles and making her debut for them shortly afterwards, aged 16.

Barnsley-born England striker Bethany England (L) celebrates after scoring her team sixth goal during the Women's World Cup 2023 Europe Zone Qualifiers Group D football match with Luxembourg at the Bet365 Stadium, in Stoke-on-Trent, on September 6, 2022. (Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

This latest milestone is another feather in the cap for the Belles, a famous name in women's football that also helped Millie Bright on her journey to winning the European Championships with England last summer.

England was a member of the Lionesses squad at last summer’s tournament but her playing time was limited, as it had become at Chelsea, prompting her to bring to an end her seven-year association with the club she joined from the Belles in 2016.

“My next chapter. I’m so excited to join Tottenham Women,” England posted on her personal Twitter account.

“Buzzing to meet up with the girls and get started at this great club. Let’s write some history together!”

Bethany England is leaving Chelsea for Tottenham Hotspur for a WSL record fee (Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

She then also posted a message to Chelsea fans, saying: “It has been the biggest honour to play for this amazing club that has been my home for the past seven years.

“Every time I’ve stepped out onto the pitch I’ve given my all for Chelsea and our incredible fans.

“I’m so proud to have played my part in the success we have achieved over the years.”

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said: “Beth has given tremendous service to the club.

“She has contributed to all of our success over the past seven years and she leaves a winner and a Chelsea legend.

"We wish her the very best for the next stage of her career.”

England scored 22 goals in all competitions for Chelsea in the 2018-19 season and 21 and 14 the next two seasons as Chelsea claimed successive league and cup doubles.

