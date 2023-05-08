All Sections
Bradford City player ratings are solid rather than spectacular as they get the job done and reach the League Two play-offs

Bradford City got the draw they need to reach the League Two play-off semi-finals.

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 8th May 2023, 15:01 BST

The Bantams will face Carlisle United in the last four after getting the draw they needed to hold off the threat of Mansfield Town.

It was a solid, rather than spectacular performance, as shown by the player ratings.

Harry Lewis – a couple of saves were not the most convincing but he certainly did his job 6

Brad Halliday – needed a big deflection to score but it was fair reward for his performance 7

Sam Stubbs – defended solidly 6

Romoney Crichlow – posed a threat in the Orient area without being able to convert 6

Liam Ridehalgh – forced an excellent save 7

GOALSCORER: Bradford City right-back .Brad HallidayGOALSCORER: Bradford City right-back .Brad Halliday
GOALSCORER: Bradford City right-back .Brad Halliday

Richie Smallwood – Bradford will have been glad of his experience in the nervy latter stages 7

Adam Clayton – City got a valuable hour from him 6

Alex Gilliead – did a solid job in central midfield 6

Scott Banks – switched flanks a couple of times and was unable to get many crosses in 6

Andy Cook – hit the crossbar early on 7

Jamie Walker – flitting between the hole and the wing made it harder for him but he posed a threat 7

Substitutes:

Matt Derbyshire (for Clayton, 63) – showed his alertness and hunger to pick Jordan Brown's pocket at one stage 6

Ryan East (for Banks, 75) – reinforced the diamond midfield 5

Emmanuel Osadebe (for Walker, 75) – likewise 5

Not used: Doyle, Platt, Pereira, Nevers.

