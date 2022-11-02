Burnley v Rotherham United: Matt Taylor demanding more 'proactive' aggression from Millers

It is also underlined by the hard data.

Ahead of Tuesday night's action, Burnley boasted the joint best home goals record in the Championship, with a haul of 17 in nine matches.

By contrast, the Millers total of just four goals on their travels is the lowest in the division, with 80 per cent of their goals having arrived on home soil so far in 2022-23.

What can be ascertained is that the visiting goal, at some stage, will come under significant bouts of pressure on Wednesday evening.

Respite will only arrive if Rotherham are, in Matt Taylor's words', 'proactive' going in the other direction towards the Burnley goal.

It is something that they certainly were not in a largely tepid weekend performance at Cardiff, with the Millers chief noticeably critical regarding his side's lack of 'aggression.'

The return to the fray of talisman forward Chiedozie Ogbene will hopefully strengthen Taylor's hand in that regard.

Rotherham United head coach Matt Taylor. Picture: PA

The Republic of Ireland international has shrugged off a hamstring problem which he suffered in training ahead of the derby with Huddersfield Town last month.

Taylor, whose side had no efforts on target in the weekend loss in the Principality, commented: "We have to find a way of having some joy on Wednesday night, because you know that Burnley will put us under pressure and get us deep as a team and hurt out goal at times.

"They have the quality to do that at will.

"We have to find a way of showing some aggression towards the opposition goal.

"We are never in a game where we are comfortable for the last half an hour or out of sight and can just relax and enjoy it.

"The mental strain is incredible on this group of players.

"As poor as we were on Saturday, we were still in the game and found a way of keeping it at one because we defend our box and goal better than any team in this league because we have to, more often than not.

"That box defending is outstanding, but we have to find a way of being a bit more proactive in our attacking moments and on Saturday, we did not have any joy in that department.”

Peter Kioso is also back in the fray for Rotherham, while midfielder Jack Cork returns from suspension for the hosts, who also have Josh Cullen available again. Scott Twine, Ashley Westwood and Darko Churlinov remain sidelined for the Clarets.

Should the Millers require any inspiration ahead of the game, it might just arrive from the events of almost two decades ago.

Their last win in this part of East Lancashire was a handsome one back in December 2002 with former Clarets players Alan Lee and John Mullin and forward Darren Byfield all netting doubles in a 6-2 success at Turf Moor.

Last six games: Burnley WWDWWW; Rotherham United LWWLDL.

Referee: L Doughty (Lancashire).