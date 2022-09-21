Chris Wilder needs more time to transform Middlesbrough FC, but will he get it?

Boro were also toiling in the winter of 2006. On a bitter February day, they were trounced 4-0 at home by fellow Premier League strugglers Aston Villa.

After the visitors' third goal on 65 minutes, one particularly irate supporter ran down the touchline and threw his season ticket into the dug-out close to where beleaguered manager Steve McClaren stood.

Angry chants of 'Out, out' filled the air and it was nothing to do with a request for the fan to be frogmarched out of the stadium.

Middlesbrough FC manager Chris Wilder. Picture: Getty Images.

Boro were on the crest of a slump, sitting one place above the relegation drop zone and having not won at the Riverside in their last six attempts. Some young players were in tears at the end of the game.

It was a 2005-06 season which ended with Boro reaching the Uefa Cup final, FA Cup semi-final and finishing 11 points clear of relegation.

Chairman Steve Gibson was handsomely rewarded for holding his nerve and not bowing to a fair bit of pressure to get rid of McClaren.In the here and now, it provides some food for thought at least.

No-one is bold enough to predict that persevering with Chris Wilder will yield a dividend of promotion or even the play-offs at this rate at the end of 2022-23 after a troubled opening which sees the club positioned in the bottom three heading into the first international break.

Yet Wilder's record surely suggests he is certainly worth the benefit of the doubt at the minute. Every successful manager in Gibson's era has had that from McClaren to Bryan Robson and Aitor Karanka. They had to endure some stressful times.

For all Boro's recent travails, good managers don't become bad ones overnight either.

At Wilder's four clubs - Sheffield United, Northampton Town, Oxford United and Halifax - he has secured a promotion. Five if you include Alfreton Town where he started out.

He has been promoted to the Premier League and was named as the LMA Manager of the Year in 2019, above Pep Guardiola no less.

Of any list of candidates to potentially replace Wilder, few would be able to say the same. In all honesty, who could Boro realistically get who has credentials which are better than his at the minute?

A football man, Wilder will know the score, for sure. If Boro do not improve their numbers in the 11 games before the World Cup break, he will know he is exposed. There's a good chance he won’t reach his first anniversary on November 7.

Seven of those matches are away from home. Boro have not won an away game since April 2.

If there is one thing Wilder is, it is a fighter. He positively relishes a scrap and a bit of confrontation.

His side are going through a 'sticky little period' as he puts it, but he has certainly been here before and viewed worse elsewhere and come out the other side.

Boro should be doing better than they are. That said, they are still only five points adrift of fifth-placed Sunderland.

Saturday's performance against Rotherham was emblematic of a side struggling to find their way so far this season. While there was a lack of rhythm and it was a tough watch, no-one went missing at least.

Defensively, it was more solid than the shambolic display four days earlier against Cardiff.

The return of Chuba Akpom and Darragh Lenihan should hopefully strengthen Wilder's hand on the resumption. Matt Clarke, Alex Mowatt and Massimo Luongo will be afforded extra time to assimilate as well.

Wilder's recent comments on expectation levels at Boro not being related to the current 'quality of the squad' aroused a fair bit of interest. Maybe he had a point.

Given the evidence of this season so far, the major development of a summer window had nothing to do with the 11 players brought in.

It revolved around the eve-of-season departure of Marcus Tavernier, who completed his big-money move to Bournemouth at the start of the season. The timing was lousy.

Without the energy and drive of Tavernier - a player integral to the club's upturn last term – Boro's midfield has malfunctioned. They are still coming to terms with his exit.

It was probably more significant that the failure to bring in a marquee striker before the deadline. An Emil Riis or Jorgen Strand Larsen.Two permanent additions have arrived in Marcus Forss and Matthew Hoppe. It’s clear they are seen as 'development signings' by Wilder.

In a season that began with talk of a promotion pitch - on the back of an initial resurgence under Wilder when he arrived - Boro's window work suggests that is unrealistic as it stands.

Just this week, Boro announced a new head of scouting in Chris Jones to work alongside head of football Kieran Scott to oversee the club’s scouting and recruitment analysis departments.