Doncaster Rovers boo boys turn on Danny Schofield after Grimsby Town stage late comeback win

Doncaster Rovers manager Danny Schofield was harangued by unhappy home fans at the final whistle after they lost in injury time to Grimsby Town.

Grimsby ended a six-game run without a victory to reach the landmark with six games left to play courtesy of substitute George Lloyd’s winning goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Niall Maher had earlier levelled the scores in the 85th minute in front of 2,900 travelling fans after Aidan Barlow’s spectacular first-half strike – his second goal in 46 outings for Rovers.

Doncaster have now won just one of their last 11 fixtures and Schofield admitted: “Our results aren’t positive and that damages confidence, but you have to be strong enough to come through this poor run of form we are in.

Under pressure - Doncaster Rovers manager Danny Schofield (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“Football’s about winning games and we are not doing that, so I can understand the fans’ frustrations.

“I’ve got to accept that criticism because it naturally comes with the run we are on and we’ve got to fight for as many points as we can now and the players need to show pride in the shirt.”

Schofield also felt his side retreated in the second half and were affected by a back injury to on-loan Leicester defender Ben Nelson that saw him receive lengthy treatment before being taken to hospital, where early indications suggest that the issue might not be as serious as first feared.

The Doncaster chief added: “The first half was excellent and it was an excellent strike by Aidan. We deserved to be leading at half-time, but we sat deep in the second half when we needed to be a bit more aggressive.

“That’s maybe understandable because of the run of form we are on. It was a tough result to take because we could have avoided the goals we conceded.