England 3 Germany 3 - player ratings

England came from behind to claim a 3-3 draw in the final match of a demoralising Nations League campaign.

By Stuart Rayner
Monday, 26th September 2022, 10:12 pm

They might have won their last game before the World Cup, but for the goalkeeping error which allowed Kai Havertz to equalise.

Nick Pope – a first half error then a howler to cost England victory 4

John Stones – played a dodgy backpass to Pope and an exquisite forward one to Raheem Sterling before limping off with what looked like a hamstring strain before half-time 5

DIFFERING FORTUNES: Luke Shaw (right) had a stormer, Nick Pope (centre) a shocker

Eric Dier – looks like he has forced his way into the squad and quite possibly the team this long weekend 7

Harry Maguire – errors for Germany's first two goals. It never rains but it pours for him at the moment 4

Reece James – looked the part and seems to have seen off Trent Alexander-Arnold 6

Jude Bellingham – gives England's midfield an extra dimension, he won the penalty Harry Kane converted 7

Declan Rice – a player Gareth Southgate can bank on 6

Luke Shaw – should have been as rusty as Maguire, yet he was England's best player 8

Phil Foden – shown up by his replacement 5Raheem Sterling – a constant threat when he got in behind but his finishing ensured it was never realised 6Harry Kane – did not do a huge amount but score. You would probably take that from your centre-forward 7

Substitutes:

Kyle Walker (for Stones, 37) – a no-dramas replacement for Stones 6Mason Mount (for Sterling, 65) – a lovely goal he needed personally 7Bukayo Saka (for Foden, 65) – his brilliant run to set up Mount's goal was his highlight 7

Jordan Henderson (for Bellingham, 90) - N/A

Not used: Trippier, Ramsdale, Coady, Guehi, Toney, Chilwell, D Henderson, Abraham.

