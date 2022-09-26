England 3 Germany 3 - player ratings
England came from behind to claim a 3-3 draw in the final match of a demoralising Nations League campaign.
They might have won their last game before the World Cup, but for the goalkeeping error which allowed Kai Havertz to equalise.
Nick Pope – a first half error then a howler to cost England victory 4
John Stones – played a dodgy backpass to Pope and an exquisite forward one to Raheem Sterling before limping off with what looked like a hamstring strain before half-time 5
Most Popular
Eric Dier – looks like he has forced his way into the squad and quite possibly the team this long weekend 7
Harry Maguire – errors for Germany's first two goals. It never rains but it pours for him at the moment 4
Reece James – looked the part and seems to have seen off Trent Alexander-Arnold 6
Jude Bellingham – gives England's midfield an extra dimension, he won the penalty Harry Kane converted 7
Declan Rice – a player Gareth Southgate can bank on 6
Luke Shaw – should have been as rusty as Maguire, yet he was England's best player 8
Phil Foden – shown up by his replacement 5Raheem Sterling – a constant threat when he got in behind but his finishing ensured it was never realised 6Harry Kane – did not do a huge amount but score. You would probably take that from your centre-forward 7
Substitutes:
Kyle Walker (for Stones, 37) – a no-dramas replacement for Stones 6Mason Mount (for Sterling, 65) – a lovely goal he needed personally 7Bukayo Saka (for Foden, 65) – his brilliant run to set up Mount's goal was his highlight 7
Jordan Henderson (for Bellingham, 90) - N/A
Not used: Trippier, Ramsdale, Coady, Guehi, Toney, Chilwell, D Henderson, Abraham.