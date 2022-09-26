England 3 Germany 3 - player ratings

They might have won their last game before the World Cup, but for the goalkeeping error which allowed Kai Havertz to equalise.

Nick Pope – a first half error then a howler to cost England victory 4

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Stones – played a dodgy backpass to Pope and an exquisite forward one to Raheem Sterling before limping off with what looked like a hamstring strain before half-time 5

DIFFERING FORTUNES: Luke Shaw (right) had a stormer, Nick Pope (centre) a shocker

Eric Dier – looks like he has forced his way into the squad and quite possibly the team this long weekend 7

Harry Maguire – errors for Germany's first two goals. It never rains but it pours for him at the moment 4

Reece James – looked the part and seems to have seen off Trent Alexander-Arnold 6

Jude Bellingham – gives England's midfield an extra dimension, he won the penalty Harry Kane converted 7

Declan Rice – a player Gareth Southgate can bank on 6

Luke Shaw – should have been as rusty as Maguire, yet he was England's best player 8

Phil Foden – shown up by his replacement 5Raheem Sterling – a constant threat when he got in behind but his finishing ensured it was never realised 6Harry Kane – did not do a huge amount but score. You would probably take that from your centre-forward 7

Substitutes:

Kyle Walker (for Stones, 37) – a no-dramas replacement for Stones 6Mason Mount (for Sterling, 65) – a lovely goal he needed personally 7Bukayo Saka (for Foden, 65) – his brilliant run to set up Mount's goal was his highlight 7

Jordan Henderson (for Bellingham, 90) - N/A