England will look to extend their unbeaten run to 24 games when they face the Czech Republic on Tuesday night.

Since taking over in September 2021, Sarina Wiegman has not lost a game as Lionesses manager - and achieved much more besides.

On Friday, England took to the stage at Wembley for the first time since captain Leah Williamson lifted the Euro 2022 trophy in July.

In front of a crowd of over 76,000, the European champions achieved an impressive 2-1 friendly win over the United States, the World Cup holders.

It is a landmark moment for the Lionesses, whose preparations for next summer’s World Cup tournament are well underway.

On Tuesday, Wiegman’s side will be tested again by a friendly against the Czech Republic - over whom England claimed a narrow 3-2 victory when the teams last met in 2019.

When quizzed on her approach to team selection on Monday, Wiegman revealed that, while eleven completely different players will not be walking out on the pitch, there will be ‘some’ rotation of her squad.

Here’s how we think the Lionesses will line up at the American Express Community Stadium on Tuesday:

1. GK - Ellie Roebuck Wiegman has shown unwavering faith in Mary Earps as her first choice 'keeper, but her 23-year-old deputy needs experience to allow her to step in with confidence should anything happen to the Lionesses' number 1.

2. RB - Lucy Bronze The 30-year-old was sensational against the United States, playing with a new lease of life after her Barcelona switch. She could earn her 100th cap at the Amex.

3. CB - Millie Bright Unflappable as ever v USA. Sprayed some beautiful balls forward and stepped up to the role of captain well - will wear the armband again in Brighton.

4. CB - Alex Greenwood Slotted in neatly v USA and made some crucial interventions. No prognosis has yet been offered for Williamson's injury, but the captain was spotted on crutches at Wembley on Friday.