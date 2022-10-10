England predicted line-up v Czech Republic and latest match photos as Sarina Wiegman makes three changes
England will look to extend their unbeaten run to 24 games when they face the Czech Republic on Tuesday night.
Since taking over in September 2021, Sarina Wiegman has not lost a game as Lionesses manager - and achieved much more besides.
On Friday, England took to the stage at Wembley for the first time since captain Leah Williamson lifted the Euro 2022 trophy in July.
In front of a crowd of over 76,000, the European champions achieved an impressive 2-1 friendly win over the United States, the World Cup holders.
It is a landmark moment for the Lionesses, whose preparations for next summer’s World Cup tournament are well underway.
On Tuesday, Wiegman’s side will be tested again by a friendly against the Czech Republic - over whom England claimed a narrow 3-2 victory when the teams last met in 2019.
When quizzed on her approach to team selection on Monday, Wiegman revealed that, while eleven completely different players will not be walking out on the pitch, there will be ‘some’ rotation of her squad.
Here’s how we think the Lionesses will line up at the American Express Community Stadium on Tuesday: