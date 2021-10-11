England v Hungary: Mason Mount explains why complacency will not be not an issue for Three Lions

The Three Lions face Hungary at Wembley this evening knowing victory should allow them to wrap up World Cup qualification next month.

England are four points clear at the top of the table with three matches to play. Second-placed Albania host third-placed Poland in Tirana this evening. England’s goal difference is superior to both, 16 better than Albania’s.

Even were England to lose to Albania next month, they have the fall-back of finishing the group at home to San Marino. In short, it would be a massive shock if the runners-up at the European Championships were not playing at next year’s World Cup.

Complacency, then poses a bigger threat to England than a Hungary side who have won one of their last eight matches. Chelsea’s Mount is not worried about that either.

“If you look at the players we’ve got in the group, the leaders wouldn’t let that mentality drop at all,” said the attacking midfielder, whose presence at the pre-match press conference only strengthened the view he will start tonight despite having Phil Foden and his Manchester City club-mate, £100m Jack Grealish, for competition.

“As a group I’ve said many times before how close we are. We set that standard so high that we don’t want to every drop below that. The last game could have been a sticky performance, we could have made it difficult for ourselves.

“But going into the game with the mentality we had, with the brightness we had on the ball and the players that started the game, it made it easier than it could have been and that’s all down to the togetherness we have.”

The 22-year-old is on a 30-man shortlist for this year’s Ballon d’Or and his reaction to the news just backed up what he had been saying.

“It was special,” he said of his nomination. “I probably found out at exactly the same time as everybody else. To see that, and to be alongside all the names on there, it’s a dream.

“I think for all the years you work hard and dedicate yourself, to see something like that just shows that everything pays off. It’s just the start for me though, it doesn’t stop now.

“Do I fancy my chances? I doubt it, but you never know!