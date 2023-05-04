'Exhausted' Neil Warnock relieved to have kept Huddersfield Town up but unable to do another year

Neil Warnock says he was relieved to see Huddersfield Town to safety because he knows what it means to the supporters.

The Terriers will be playing Championshoip football next season after a 1-0 win over Sheffield United.

But much as he enjoyed his 15-game stint, the 74-year-old said he could not do as the fans begged at full-time and stay on for another year.

"I couldn't do 10 months of this," he said. "I'll be back (somewhere) in February!

GUARD OF HONOUR: Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock (left) and his assistant Ronnie Jepson leave the field

"I've really enjoyed it. I didn't want to leave it in the wrong situation by getting relegated, I didn't want to finish on that, whereas if I do finish now, I've got great memories.

"They are such a good group of lads, so naive some of them.

"I'm so exhausted. You only see me laughing and joking and doing pressers but behind the scenes it's been bloody hard work to please everybody and keep the motivation of the fans as well as the players.

"But Ronnie Jespon's bee a collossus for me, taken a lot off my mind.

"You can't replicate an evening like this when that whistle goes. As old as I am it' still the same when that whistle goes when you know how much it means.

"They've all worked their socks off for me, I like to think we've had a laugh along the way."

Warnock, who was given a guard of honour by Huddersfield players at full-time, hopes he has created a few new Town fans in the final weeks of the campaign.

"I think it's the first time I've ever had one of them!" he laughed.

"The way the fans got behind us in the second half... I know we had to play better for them to get behind us but it's been an amzaing roller-coaster ride.

"I think tonight will have converted youngsters to be Huddersfield Town fans for years to come.

"I remember going to Bramall Lane on a similar night, I think it was Arsenal we were playing under floodlights, and that just did me, I had to be a Unitedite."

The Terriers were under the cosh in the first half, allowing the Blades to play most of the game in their half, but Warnock encouraged his players to be less passive after the break and they got their reward with a stunning goal for Danny Ward.

"You can imagine with jobs at stake and things like that I just thought we were nervous, wanting to have another touch instead of being confident and I was hoping we could get to half-time at 0-0," said Warnock.

"At half-time I told them what we'd been doing the last nine or 10 games when we've beaten good teams, get on the front foot like against Middlesbrough and let them know they were in a game – pass the ball better, keep the ball better, create, pass and move.

"I thought we were so much better in the second half, could have scored more goals.

"I thought we thoroughly deserved it in the end."