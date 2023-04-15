Forest Green v Barnsley: Michael Duff on channelling the aggression of boxing fan Liam Kitching

His younger brother Guy won his first professional bout in Wakefield last weekend, with the Barnsley defender - also a supporter of talented local super-middleweight Callum Simpson - at ring-side.

Kitching's own pugilistic tendencies saw him fight at amateur level as a youngster.

On the pitch and in training, it's about the 23-year-old channelling that aggression and not going overboard and for Michael Duff, there's certainly been progression on that front since last summer.

On Kitching, who returns to former club Forest Green today, Duff said: "There's a way to be aggressive. Booting someone up in the air and getting sent off isn't aggressive, it's stupid. That's the thing he has learned.

"I remember the first few days in pre-season when he was booting poles and cones and we have managed to get that out of him and channel it in the right way.

"I think he has had an excellent season. He has shown levels of maturity that he maybe hasn't done previously.

"We know he has got a bit of a temper, but that's good.

"As long as it is channelled in this right way and particularly in this part of the world, they do like a tackle up here and Kitch is usually the man to give it them. But as long as it is within the laws of the game.

"He's been sent off this season, but for two yellow cards, which was pretty innocuous. But his levels of consistency have been good and you forget how many games he has played for someone of a young age."

Kitching has been one of the unsung heroes among a Barnsley squad where contributions have arrived pretty much across the board.

The former Leeds United defender has been a beacon of consistency on the left-hand side of a back 'three', but his adaptability and prowess in other areas of the field has also not been lost upon the Reds head coach.

Duff continued: "I have enjoyed working with him. He is willing to listen and we have lots of little unit meetings with defenders and things and he gives us that option.

"He has stepped into central midfield quite often, which is somewhere we have looked at as he is comfortable doing it. We know he can (also) 'rampage' down the left and has been prepared to play out of position in terms of left wing-back earlier this season.