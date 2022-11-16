Less than a week after being left out of Gareth Southgate's England World Cup squad, Ivan Toney has been charged with 232 alleged breaches of betting rules.

None of the offences under investigation took place when he was on loan at Barnsley.

The striker had been tipped to provide cover for captain Harry Kane in the squad after being called up for September's Nations League matches, without making it onto the pitch.

But after the 26-year-old Brentford striker admitted he was assisting the Football Association with its investigation into historic breaking of gambling rules, Southgate preferred in-form Newcastle United player Callum Wilson as his only specialist alternative centre-forward in a 26-man squad.

Toney did his best to embarrass Southgate with two goals in the Bees' 2-1 win over Manchester City on Saturday but the sheer number of offences he has been charged with put the decision in a different light.

The breaches are alleged to have taken place between February 2017 and January 2021, so do not include his loan spells at Oakwell, from November to December 2015 and March to May 2016.

Toney has been given until November 24 – the day before England's second World Cup group game against the United States of America – to respond.