Former Huddersfield Town loanee emerging as England alternative as out-of-favour Yorkshire pair cling onto places again
The trio are in the squad for September's away games against Ukraine and Scotland but another of the manager’s favourites, Raheem Sterling, has been overlooked despite an excellent start to 2023-24.
Maguire and Phillips owe their places to a lack of alternatives so the emergence of left-sided Chelsea centre-back Colwill – one of two first-time call-ups along with former Leeds United loanee Eddie Nketiah –could be significant.
Yorkshiremen Maguire and Phillips’ inclusions were a constant debate last season due to their lack of game-time at Manchester United and Manchester City. Neither’s situation has improved.
Southgate admitted it was "far from ideal" former Sheffield United and Hull City defender Maguire is yet to play this season, but injuries to Tyrone Mings and Conor Coady, and Eric Dier being overlooked at Tottenham Hotspur means few experienced players to push him.
Having made most of his league starts on loan at Huddersfield, 20-year-old Colwill lacks experience, but not quality.
His breakthrough came in 2021-22, helping the Terriers to the Championship play-off final. His Premier League debut came on loan at Brighton and Hove Albion last season and he is now a Chelsea regular having been a key part of England's European Under-21 Championship-winning side in the summer.
Nketiah spent 2019-20 on loan at Leeds United but was recalled midway through because Arsenal were unhappy at his lack of opportunities under Marcelo Bielsa.
"Levi had some time with us in the summer and I didn't want to move from the squad at Old Trafford (against North Macedonia in June) but we've had a lot of people with issues at the back," said Southgate.
"The only other change is Eddie. He has a good pedigree, is a very good finisher and he's not had the chance to work with us."
Phillips is also yet to play this term but Southgate stressed he was the next best option in defensive midfield after £105m Declan Rice.
For Henderson, the question is whether the football he is playing for Al-Ettifaq is good enough, and again Southgate has come down on the side of a player who has always served him well.
But Sterling was left out at the end of last season after a difficult time at Chelsea.
"To bring Raheem back in, we have to leave somebody out and I don't think any of the attackers deserved leaving out," argued Southgate.
"It's really good to see Raheem start the season well, he looks hungry and is an important player for us but in those areas behind the No 9, we've got a lot of competition for places.
"Raheem isn't particularly happy about it but I'm convinced he will have an excellent season at Chelsea."
John Stones misses out through injury but Manchester City club-mate Kyle Walker unsurprisingly keeps his place as another key Southgate player.
The Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine will be played in the Polish city of Wroclaw on September 9 because of the ongoing conflict in their homeland. The match against Scotland on September 12 is a friendly.
SQUAD: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal); Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City); Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Al-Ettifaq), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (Arsenal); Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur), Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Callum Wilson (Newcastle United).