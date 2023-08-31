Gareth Southgate has again stood by England stalwarts Harry Maguire, Kalvin Phillips and Jordan Henderson, but the presence of ex-Huddersfield Town loanee Levi Colwill in his latest squad may be a sign of the tide turning against Maguire.

The trio are in the squad for September's away games against Ukraine and Scotland but another of the manager’s favourites, Raheem Sterling, has been overlooked despite an excellent start to 2023-24.

Maguire and Phillips owe their places to a lack of alternatives so the emergence of left-sided Chelsea centre-back Colwill – one of two first-time call-ups along with former Leeds United loanee Eddie Nketiah –could be significant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshiremen Maguire and Phillips’ inclusions were a constant debate last season due to their lack of game-time at Manchester United and Manchester City. Neither’s situation has improved.

CALL-UP: Former Huddersfield Town loanee Levi Colwill could make his England debut in September

Southgate admitted it was "far from ideal" former Sheffield United and Hull City defender Maguire is yet to play this season, but injuries to Tyrone Mings and Conor Coady, and Eric Dier being overlooked at Tottenham Hotspur means few experienced players to push him.

Having made most of his league starts on loan at Huddersfield, 20-year-old Colwill lacks experience, but not quality.

His breakthrough came in 2021-22, helping the Terriers to the Championship play-off final. His Premier League debut came on loan at Brighton and Hove Albion last season and he is now a Chelsea regular having been a key part of England's European Under-21 Championship-winning side in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nketiah spent 2019-20 on loan at Leeds United but was recalled midway through because Arsenal were unhappy at his lack of opportunities under Marcelo Bielsa.

CLINGING ON: The Yorkshire pair of Kalvin Phillips (left) and Harry Maguire (right) have kept their England places despite not playing club football this season

"Levi had some time with us in the summer and I didn't want to move from the squad at Old Trafford (against North Macedonia in June) but we've had a lot of people with issues at the back," said Southgate.

"The only other change is Eddie. He has a good pedigree, is a very good finisher and he's not had the chance to work with us."

Phillips is also yet to play this term but Southgate stressed he was the next best option in defensive midfield after £105m Declan Rice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Henderson, the question is whether the football he is playing for Al-Ettifaq is good enough, and again Southgate has come down on the side of a player who has always served him well.

But Sterling was left out at the end of last season after a difficult time at Chelsea.

"To bring Raheem back in, we have to leave somebody out and I don't think any of the attackers deserved leaving out," argued Southgate.

"It's really good to see Raheem start the season well, he looks hungry and is an important player for us but in those areas behind the No 9, we've got a lot of competition for places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Raheem isn't particularly happy about it but I'm convinced he will have an excellent season at Chelsea."

John Stones misses out through injury but Manchester City club-mate Kyle Walker unsurprisingly keeps his place as another key Southgate player.

The Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine will be played in the Polish city of Wroclaw on September 9 because of the ongoing conflict in their homeland. The match against Scotland on September 12 is a friendly.