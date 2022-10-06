Except for a short spell out of favour in 2019, the 32-year-old former Sheffield United defender has been a mainstay of Gareth Southgate's England, playing in the last European Championship final, the last World Cup semi-finals, and a Nations League semi-final.

But he went off injured in Manchester City's derby-day hammering of their neighbours United on Sunday, and has gone under the knife.

His club manager Pep Guardiola was unable to put a timescale on his recovery but Southgate is due to name his provisional squad on October 19, with England's first game at the World Cup on November 21.

His club-mate and fellow Yorkshireman Kalvin Phillips was already up against it after shoulder surgery last month.

"He will be a while out, I don't know (how long)," said Guardiola. "I cannot say anything else. We have to speak to the doctors. Hopefully he can get back like Kalvin."

Barnsley-born City defender John Stones picked up a muscle injury in September's game against Germany, but his prospect of being fit in time look much better.

England have an embarrassment of riches at right-back, but with Southgate appearing to settle on a back three going to Qatar, Walker was the first choice on the right of that set-up, as well as an option at wing-back or at full-back if he were to switch to a four. His pace balanced out what has for a long time tended to be an all-Yorkshire back four of himself, Stones and Harry Maguire.

INJURY: Kyle Walker received treatment during Sunday's Manchester derby

Maguire is also injured, struggling for game-time at club level and for form.

Eric Dier impressed at centre-back in September's Nations League games but is most likely to be used in the middle of the three, with fewer natural options on Maguire's left side.