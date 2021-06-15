Harry Kane on being ‘undroppable’, Gazza’s Wembley goal and trying to emulate Patrik Schick’s long-range stunner aganst Scotland

Paul Gascoigne celebrates after scoring the second goal during the European Championship group match between England and Scotland at Wembley, on June 15 1996. England won the match 2-0. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

All eyes will be on Wembley when the oldest international rivals in world football go toe-to-toe in a crunch Group D encounter in front of a loud, if restricted, crowd.

England head into the match fresh from Sunday’s 1-0 win against World Cup finalists Croatia, whereas Scotland are reeling from their bruising 2-0 loss to the Czech Republic at Hampden Park.

Patrik Schick’s outrageous long-range strike settled a match that adds extra spice to Friday’s group game, which brings back memories of Paul Gascoigne’s stunning goal at Euro 96.

England's Harry Kane during the training session at St George's Park on Tuesday. Picture: PA

“That is such a good game in the history of English football,” Kane said of that 2-0 Wembley win.

“Gazza’s goal was one of the greatest goals an Englishman has ever scored in a European competition.

“Obviously there are nice memories to take from that but we just need to focus on this one. We are expecting a tough game against a good side so that is all we can do.

“Scotland were good. Obviously we will be looking at the game and assessing that game and looking at the things we can exploit. All in all we are ready for a tough game.

“(It was) unbelievable (from Schick as), to see the keeper off the line is one thing but then to be able to put it in the back of the net is another.

“Probably the goal of the tournament – that will be a hard one to beat.”

Kane will no doubt be taking a peek to see if David Marshall strays off his line at Wembley, where the skipper is sure to be one of the first names on the team sheet despite a quiet game against Croatia.

Asked if he is undroppable, Kane told ITV: “You will have to ask Gareth but I never look at it that way.

“We have great competition for places. Dominic (Calvert-Lewin) has come in and done great.

“For me it is about training how I train every day.

“Try and be the best and try and improve every day and when I play, try and give my best for the team.