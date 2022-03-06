Home form no concern for Hull City boss Shota Arveladze

Hull City boss Shota Arveladze. Picture: PA

Bruce believes West Brom can still reach the Championship play-offs after their 2-0 win at MKM Stadium.

Bruce had gone five games without a victory since replacing Valerien Ismael in early February.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But two goals from Karlan Grant provided the former Hull boss with reassurance that West Brom – six points adrift of the top six – are finally back on track.

West Brom deserved to win on a foul afternoon in East Yorkshire.

Confidence within the camp must have been low following an appalling run of form but the visitors, perhaps surprisingly, went for the jugular from the outset.

Their early endeavours were rewarded after 17 minutes when Grant ably converted Alex Mowatt’s fine cross from the right.

Hull had their moments in an open first half, yet they lacked the punch and power of a well-organised West Brom team that grew stronger as the game progressed.

And once Grant scored from the penalty spot after 48 minutes – Taylor Gardner-Hickman having clearly been fouled by Jacob Greaves inside the box – an away win was never in doubt.

“There were many, many good things, positive things, to take from this game,” said Arveladze.

“But we made a few small mistakes which made the game very painful for us.

“We had two or three half-chances but it was disappointing that we conceded two sloppy goals.

“We kept going, though. Second half, we stayed in the game. If you look at the game, though – no shots on goal.

“It was a disappointing result, but there were a lot of positive things to take from it.”

On Hull’s troubling home form, Arveladze added: “I’m not counting home or away wins or defeats, I’m just counting the points.

“Nobody could say we did not stop playing against a good, experienced team, I think.”

Bruce too, more justifiably, was in a positive frame of mind with regard to producing a late push for the playoffs.

“This gives us a chance, but that’s all it is at this moment.”

Hull City: Ingram, A Jones, McLoughlin, Greaves, Slater (Longman 78), Smallwood, Docherty (Sayyadmanesh 63), Fleming, Honeyman, Lewis-Potter, Smith (Eaves 64). Unused substitutes: Huddlestone, Bernard, Cartwright, Walsh.

West Brom: Johnstone, Ajayi, Bartley, Clarke, Furlong, Gardner-Hickman (Molumby 87), Livermore, Mowatt, Townsend, Ahearne-Grant (Carroll 89), Robinson (Diangana 82). Unused substitutes: O’Shea, Reach, Kipre, Button.