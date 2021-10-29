Hull City v Coventry City: Tigers are better equipped for Championship this time round - Callum Elder

The Australian full-back was part of the Tigers side who lost 16 of their last 20 matches as they were demoted to League One in July 2020, before bouncing back at the first attempt.

But the current campaign is unfolding in worryingly similar fashion to 2019/20, Grant McCann’s men having won one solitary game and scored just five goals in 13 attempts since thrashing Preston North End on the opening day.

Elder, however, feels that City have been far more competitive this term and says that he and his team-mates keep finding themselves the wrongs side of some fine margins.

Fine margins: Hull City's Callum Elder. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

“Compared to two seasons ago, I feel that we are competing much stronger across the 90-minute period, however we need to show that quality in both boxes,” the 26-year-old reasoned.

“It’s so easy to say you’d rather play terribly for these 14 games and have picked up five more wins.

“Would anyone disagree with that?

“Probably not, because it’s all about results.

Ups and downs: Hull City manager Grant McCann. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

“However, my judgement from being involved in a lot of these games is that at critical moments, we haven’t shown the quality to either stay in the game or progress ourselves in the game by taking a lead or getting back in it.

“I truly believe that it has been fine margins, but in saying that, the fine margins now need to change in our favour.

“We need to start showing quality in key moments. It’s down to us as players.”

City have been far from excellent defensively this term, but it is at the other end of the field where they have drawn a blank on nine occasions where Elder believes the Tigers are really making life difficult for themselves.

“If you don’t take your chances, which I think has been a common theme for us this season, the other team will,” he added.